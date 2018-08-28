A 9-year-old boy who, according to his mother, became the target of bullies after he came out gay has killed himself.

According to local television station KDVR-TV, Jamel Myles came out to his mother over the summer.

Myles' mother, Leia Pierce, said that he looked “so scared when he told me.”

“He was like, 'Mom, I'm gay,' and I thought he was playing, so I looked back because I was driving, and he was all curled up, so scared. And I said, 'I still love you,'” Pierce said.

She added that her son had expressed an interest in dressing more feminine.

Myles started fourth grade at Denver's Joe Shoemaker Elementary School on Monday.

“He went to school and said he was gonna tell people he's gay because he's proud of himself,” Pierce said.

She said she found her son dead at their home on Thursday, four days after he told classmates that he was gay.

“Four days is all it took at school,” Pierce said. “My son told my oldest daughter the kids at school told him to kill himself. I'm just sad he didn't come to me. I'm so upset that he thought that was his option.”

“We should have accountability for bullying,” she added. “I think the parents should be held [accountable], because obviously the parents are either teaching them to be like that, or they're treating them like that.”