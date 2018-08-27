During an appearance on Megyn Kelly
TODAY, Karl Schmid talked about his decision to come out
HIV-positive.
Schmid, a 38-year-old correspondent for
KABC Channel 7 in Los Angeles and the host of On The Red Carpet,
came out earlier this year in a Facebook post.
Schmid talked to host Megyn Kelly about
being HIV-positive and the stigma that continues to surround the
disease.
“The immediate emotion [after
receiving the diagnosis] was, 'Oh my gosh, I've let my parents
down,'” Schmid said. “And I think that it's hard enough to be a
gay male and come out to your family. But I think that most parents,
they find out their son is gay, one of the immediate fears is, 'Now
he's going to get AIDS.'”
“So many of us have this image in
their head of very ill people, sometimes handcuffed to a hospital
bed, people in gowns and masks, doctors and nurses who refuse to go
near them. We have this fear and this idea that that's what it is.”
“But this is HIV-positive in 2018,”
Schmid
said, pointing to himself.
“This stigma is real and it is
unnecessary,” he added after recalling a story about a man who was
cut off from his sister and her family after he disclosed his status
to her.
Doctor Antonio Urbina shared with the
audience that an HIV-positive person with an undetectable viral load
has a “zero” chance of transmitting the disease.
“If you take your medications, you're
undetectable, you cannot transmit the virus,” Urbina said.