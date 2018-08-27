Speaking to reporters on his way home from Ireland, Pope Francis urged parents of gay kids not to condemn them.

Francis was in Ireland to celebrate the World Meeting of Families.

After closing out a Roman Catholic rally on Sunday, Francis was asked by reporters what he would tell a father of a child who just came out gay.

The Holy Father answered he would suggest prayer, talk and understanding.

“There have always been gay people and people with homosexual tendencies,” Francis responded. “Don't condemn. Dialogue. Understand. Give the child space so he or she can express themselves.”

He also said that parents should not ignore the child.

“Ignoring child with this tendency shows a lack of motherhood and fatherhood,” he said. “This child has the right to a family. And the family not throwing him out.”