Speaking to reporters on his way home
from Ireland, Pope Francis urged parents of gay kids not to condemn
them.
Francis was in Ireland to celebrate the
World Meeting of Families.
After closing out a Roman Catholic
rally on Sunday, Francis was asked by reporters what he would tell a
father of a child who just came out gay.
The Holy Father answered he would
suggest prayer, talk and understanding.
“There have always been gay people
and people with homosexual tendencies,” Francis responded. “Don't
condemn. Dialogue. Understand. Give the child space so he or she
can express themselves.”
He also said that parents should not
ignore the child.
“Ignoring child with this tendency
shows a lack of motherhood and fatherhood,” he
said. “This child has the right to a family. And the family
not throwing him out.”