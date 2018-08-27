Catholic Charities of Buffalo, New York
announced last week that it was ending its foster care and adoption
program.
The organization said that it reached
the decision after a same-sex couple applied to become adoptive
foster parents, according to The
Buffalo News.
“We're a Catholic organization, so we
have to practice what we do consistent with the teaching of the
church,” said Dennis C. Walczyk, chief executive of Catholic
Charities.
Same-sex couples must be allowed to
adopt or become foster parents, New York law states.
“It is with deep sadness we
acknowledge that the legacy of the high quality, exceptional services
which our staff provides to children and families through foster care
and adoption will be lost,” Walczyk said in a statement.
The organization currently has 55
certified foster homes and 34 children placed in 24 of those homes.
On average, the organization assists in five adoptions per year.