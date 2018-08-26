Three GOP governors and 13 Republican attorneys general have signed on to an amicus brief asking the Supreme Court to overturn a ruling in support of a fired transgender employee.

The Equal Employment Opportunity Commission (EEOC) successfully sued R.G. & G.R. Harris Funeral Homes in Michigan over its firing of Aimee Stephens after she told a supervisor that she was transitioning to a woman. The ruling was the first at the appellate level to conclude that sex discrimination under Title VII of the 1964 Civil Rights Act covers bias against transgender employees.

The Supreme Court is currently reviewing whether to take up the case.

Three GOP governors – Matthew Bevin of Kentucky, Paul LePage of Maine and Phil Bryant of Mississippi – and 13 Republican attorneys general from Nebraska, Texas, Alabama, Kansas, Utah, Louisiana, Oklahoma, South Carolina, South Dakota, Tennessee, West Virginia, Kentucky and Wyoming have joined the court filing, Bloomberg Law reported.

Two of the states included in the brief – Utah and Maine – are among the 20 states with LGBT workplace protections.

The effort is being led by Nebraska Attorney General Doug Peterson.

“The States' purpose is to note that 'sex' under the plain terms of Title VII does not mean anything other than biological status,” the brief states.

If the EEOC wants to participate in the case at the Supreme Court, it must get approval from the Department of Justice, which has said that it does not believe Title VII protects LGBT employees.