Out singer-songwriter Adam Lambert has
praised Rami Malek's portrayal of Freddie Mercury in the upcoming
Queen biopic Bohemian Rhapsody, which opens November 2.
Lambert has been performing with Queen
since 2011 and touring with the band since 2014.
“Rami looks amazing,” Lambert told
Entertainment Tonight. “He's a great actor. From what I
understand, they used pieces of actual studio recording of Freddie
and Marc Martel, who is an impersonator of Freddie Mercury, to do
some of the other vocal stuff.”
“What I love is the way that they
show the music coming together with the band creating a song. I
found that really exciting having now played with Brian [May] and
Roger [Taylor] for the last few years. Watching that process be
recreated, I thought was really brilliant.”
“[I've] met [Malek] a couple times
now. He's great. He's really good in the film too; very sensitive
portrayal,” he
added.
Queen with Lambert as frontman begins a
10-date engagement in Las Vegas at the Park MGM on September 1.