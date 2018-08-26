Out singer-songwriter Adam Lambert has praised Rami Malek's portrayal of Freddie Mercury in the upcoming Queen biopic Bohemian Rhapsody, which opens November 2.

Lambert has been performing with Queen since 2011 and touring with the band since 2014.

“Rami looks amazing,” Lambert told Entertainment Tonight. “He's a great actor. From what I understand, they used pieces of actual studio recording of Freddie and Marc Martel, who is an impersonator of Freddie Mercury, to do some of the other vocal stuff.”

“What I love is the way that they show the music coming together with the band creating a song. I found that really exciting having now played with Brian [May] and Roger [Taylor] for the last few years. Watching that process be recreated, I thought was really brilliant.”

“[I've] met [Malek] a couple times now. He's great. He's really good in the film too; very sensitive portrayal,” he added.

Queen with Lambert as frontman begins a 10-date engagement in Las Vegas at the Park MGM on September 1.