Out singer-songwriter Jake Shears covers the September issue of Gay Times.

The 39-year-old Shears is best known as the lead male singer for Scissor Sisters. His self-titled solo album arrived last week.

“As out-and-proud and independently-minded as I like to think I am, I have felt pressure to conform in all kinds of ways,” Shears said. “I’ve had major body image issues for the last 10 years. Like, what the fuck? Why do I struggle with that? I think about it all the time, and I feel like I’m in a better place with it now, but it’s definitely something I’ve struggled with. I’m super excited to go into my 40s, but I do feel like I have to reassess what it all means and I’ve been thinking a lot about that.”

Shears added that he's “always going to struggle with depression.”

“It's something I know I'm going to have for the rest of my life. But I have really learned how to manage it. I can look inside now and say, 'What is not making me happy? What is giving me anxiety?' And then face it and change it. That's how this whole record was made.”

“I wanted to get back to this place where I'm putting out music I love and getting to perform on stage. Getting to be creative makes me really happy,” he added.