Out actor Matt Bomer will play Will Truman's love interest on the upcoming season of the NBC comedy Will & Grace.

Will & Grace, which returned to NBC last year, 11 years after it ended, returns to Thursday's Must See TV lineup on October 4.

According to E!, Bomer (White Collar, Magic Mike, American Horror Story) will portray “smooth-talking, self-satisfied TV news anchor” McCoy Whitman, who begins a romance with Will (played by Eric McCormack).

In a press release, NBC announced that Olympic figure skater Adam Rippon, who is also out, will be making a cameo appearance on the show, though his role remains unknown.

Other guest stars on the second season of the show's reboot include David Schwimmer, who will play Grace's (Debra Messing) love interest, and Chelsea Handler, who will portray a “high powered” lesbian. Minnie Driver, Alec Baldwin, Jon Cryer and Mary McCormack will also make appearances.

Will & Grace, which premiered in 1998 and ended its run in 2006, was the first prime time network sitcom to feature a gay lead in McCormack's uptight lawyer, Will, and has been credited for helping advance the LGBT rights movement.