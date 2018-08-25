Out actor Matt Bomer will play Will
Truman's love interest on the upcoming season of the NBC comedy Will
& Grace.
Will & Grace, which returned
to NBC last year, 11 years after it ended, returns to Thursday's Must
See TV lineup on October 4.
According
to E!, Bomer (White Collar, Magic Mike, American Horror Story)
will portray “smooth-talking, self-satisfied TV news anchor”
McCoy Whitman, who begins a romance with Will (played by Eric
McCormack).
In a press release, NBC announced that
Olympic figure skater Adam Rippon, who is also out, will be making a
cameo appearance on the show, though his role remains unknown.
(Related: Adam
Rippon to judge Dancing
with the Stars: Juniors.)
Other guest stars on the second season
of the show's reboot include David Schwimmer, who
will play Grace's (Debra Messing) love interest, and Chelsea
Handler, who will portray a “high powered” lesbian. Minnie
Driver, Alec Baldwin, Jon Cryer and Mary McCormack will also make
appearances.
Will & Grace, which
premiered in 1998 and ended its run in 2006, was the first prime time
network sitcom to feature a gay lead in McCormack's uptight lawyer,
Will, and has been credited for helping advance the LGBT rights
movement.