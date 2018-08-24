Australia's new prime minister, Scott Morrison, opposes marriage equality and supports “religious freedom” laws, which many LGBT activists view as attempts to undermine LGBT rights.

Colleagues elected Morrison after ousting Malcolm Turnbull, making Turnbull the fourth Australian prime minister in a decade to be forced out by party rivals.

Morrison, 50, is a leading religious conservative. He's opposed to same-sex marriage and supports “religious freedom” laws.

LGBT group just.equal urged Morrison to govern for all Australians, including the LGBT community.

“We're concerned that Mr. Morrison opposed marriage equality during the postal survey, and is a proponent of so-called religious freedom laws that would allow greater discrimination against LGBTI people,” said Rodney Croome, spokesman for just.equal.

“We hope Mr. Morrison will govern for all Australians, and not use 'religious freedom' as an excuse to erode equal rights and protections for LGBTI Australians. Our message to Mr. Morrison is that LGBTI people are Australians too,” he added. “As prime minister, he has a duty to look after our welfare and protect our rights along with all other Australians.”

Australians will decide on Morrison's fate when they head to the polls sometime within the next nine months. It is up to Morrison to decide on the timing of the election.