Australia's new prime minister, Scott
Morrison, opposes marriage equality and supports “religious
freedom” laws, which many LGBT activists view as attempts to
undermine LGBT rights.
Colleagues elected Morrison after
ousting Malcolm Turnbull, making Turnbull the fourth Australian prime
minister in a decade to be forced out by party rivals.
Morrison, 50, is a leading religious
conservative. He's opposed to same-sex marriage and supports
“religious freedom” laws.
LGBT group just.equal urged Morrison to
govern for all Australians, including the LGBT community.
“We're concerned that Mr. Morrison
opposed marriage equality during the postal survey, and is a
proponent of so-called religious freedom laws that would allow
greater discrimination against LGBTI people,” said Rodney Croome,
spokesman for just.equal.
“We hope Mr. Morrison will govern for
all Australians, and not use 'religious freedom' as an excuse to
erode equal rights and protections for LGBTI Australians. Our
message to Mr. Morrison is that LGBTI people are Australians too,”
he added. “As prime minister, he has a duty to look after our
welfare and protect our rights along with all other Australians.”
Australians will decide on Morrison's
fate when they head to the polls sometime within the next nine
months. It is up to Morrison to decide on the timing of the
election.