Mary Beth Maxwell, who has led the Human Rights Campaign (HRC) Foundation for the last three years, has resigned her position over repeated use of the N-word.

According to Politico Playbook, HRC President Chad Griffin sent out a memo to staffers informing them of the resignation.

In the memo, Griffin wrote that Maxwell used the N-word twice in front of a colleague, once while telling “an upsetting personal story” and a second time “in describing an external situation that [she] found horrifying, in which racial and homophobic slurs were used.”

After conducting an internal investigation, Griffin said that he suspended Maxwell without pay on Monday. On Wednesday, he accepted her resignation.

“[Maxwell] has taken full responsibility for the harmful impact of using this word,” Griffin wrote. “I share this context because the lesson learned here is that not having bad intent in using the word does not make it acceptable. I want to be clear: intent does not matter. It is the impact of that word that matters. It simply is never acceptable for that word to be said by an employee in the workplace, period.”

In a note to staffers, Maxwell said that she deeply regretted her mistake.

“I do not want my action or my presence to risk jeopardizing HRC's mission-critical work for the full LGBTQ community,” she wrote. “I fully respect and support HRC taking action to make clear that our commitment to a fair and just workplace is unwavering and that each of us must be held accountable for that.”

Maxwell previously served in the Labor Department in the Obama administration.

The Human Rights Campaign Foundation is the education arm of the Human Rights Campaign, the nation's largest LGBT rights advocate.