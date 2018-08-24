Chloe Grace Moretz, the star of the
“ex-gay' drama The Miseducation of Cameron Post, says her
brothers dealt with a lot of self hate when they came out gay.
Set in
1993, The Miseducation of Cameron Post
follows Cameron, a 12-year-old girl who is sent to live with her
conservative aunt in Montana after her parents die in a car crash.
The aunt sends Cameron to a gay conversion camp after she is caught
in an intimate moment with another female teen.
Speaking with the
BBC, Moretz said that she was unaware that her brothers tried to
“pray the gay away” on their own before coming out.
“I have two gay
brothers in my family,” Moretz said. “We were raised in a small
town in northwest Georgia called Rome, Georgia. But it's a very
Christian Baptist town.”
“So, when my
brothers came out, it was fairly jarring to the community.”
“They dealt with
a lot of self hate when they came out and they tried to – which is
very common within the community that we grew up in – 'pray the
gay' away on their own, before coming out to the family, which I was
unaware of during the time,” she said. “Shocking.”
Moretz described
the current version of conversion therapy as a “quiet conversation
to help manipulate you into hating the way you were born.”