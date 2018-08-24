Chloe Grace Moretz, the star of the “ex-gay' drama The Miseducation of Cameron Post, says her brothers dealt with a lot of self hate when they came out gay.

Set in 1993, The Miseducation of Cameron Post follows Cameron, a 12-year-old girl who is sent to live with her conservative aunt in Montana after her parents die in a car crash. The aunt sends Cameron to a gay conversion camp after she is caught in an intimate moment with another female teen.

Speaking with the BBC, Moretz said that she was unaware that her brothers tried to “pray the gay away” on their own before coming out.

“I have two gay brothers in my family,” Moretz said. “We were raised in a small town in northwest Georgia called Rome, Georgia. But it's a very Christian Baptist town.”

“So, when my brothers came out, it was fairly jarring to the community.”

“They dealt with a lot of self hate when they came out and they tried to – which is very common within the community that we grew up in – 'pray the gay' away on their own, before coming out to the family, which I was unaware of during the time,” she said. “Shocking.”

Moretz described the current version of conversion therapy as a “quiet conversation to help manipulate you into hating the way you were born.”