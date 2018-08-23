Vermont gubernatorial candidate
Christine Hallquist, the first openly transgender person to win a
major party nomination for statewide office, said Tuesday that she's
received multiple death threats.
Hallquist earlier this month won the
Democratic nomination for Vermont governor. If elected in November,
Hallquist would become the nation's first transgender governor and
the first openly transgender person elected statewide in Vermont.
“Early on when our team assembled I
said, 'The more successful we are, the more vitriol and threats we
are going to receive.' It's kind of a natural outcome of our divided
country,” Hallquist said.
She estimated that the campaign had
received about a dozen death threats. They came over the phone or
via social media. Hallquist said that the threats had been reported
to the Vermont State Police and the FBI.
“Getting into this, this is what
fighting for American freedom is all about,” she
said.
She added that the campaign is taking
precautions by not giving advanced notice of certain appearances.
Hallquist, a former CEO of the Vermont
Electric Cooperative, faces incumbent Governor Phil Scott, a
Republican, in the general election.
Scott said that he was saddened to hear
about the threats.
“We must – as a society – do
better to combat anger and violence,” Scott said. “I’m hopeful
Vermonters will join me in ensuring everyone – regardless of
gender, race, ethnicity, sexual orientation, religion or other
characteristics – are treated with dignity, respect and
acceptance.”