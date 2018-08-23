Vermont gubernatorial candidate Christine Hallquist, the first openly transgender person to win a major party nomination for statewide office, said Tuesday that she's received multiple death threats.

Hallquist earlier this month won the Democratic nomination for Vermont governor. If elected in November, Hallquist would become the nation's first transgender governor and the first openly transgender person elected statewide in Vermont.

“Early on when our team assembled I said, 'The more successful we are, the more vitriol and threats we are going to receive.' It's kind of a natural outcome of our divided country,” Hallquist said.

She estimated that the campaign had received about a dozen death threats. They came over the phone or via social media. Hallquist said that the threats had been reported to the Vermont State Police and the FBI.

“Getting into this, this is what fighting for American freedom is all about,” she said.

She added that the campaign is taking precautions by not giving advanced notice of certain appearances.

Hallquist, a former CEO of the Vermont Electric Cooperative, faces incumbent Governor Phil Scott, a Republican, in the general election.

Scott said that he was saddened to hear about the threats.

“We must – as a society – do better to combat anger and violence,” Scott said. “I’m hopeful Vermonters will join me in ensuring everyone – regardless of gender, race, ethnicity, sexual orientation, religion or other characteristics – are treated with dignity, respect and acceptance.”