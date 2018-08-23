UK diver Tom Daley and his Hollywood
producer husband Dustin Lance Black are set to become the new faces
of Pampers following the birth of their first child.
Daley, 24, and Black, 44, welcomed
Robert in June via surrogate.
Daley has been named the brand
ambassador for Pampers Pure, a new collection of products with an
emphasis on recyclability and waste reduction.
“It was one of those interesting
things where they called us, and first of all – it's absolutely
amazing that they called us, a same-sex family,” Daley
told Metro.co.uk. “There was something really incredible about
that. But not only that, it's wanting what's best for your baby, and
that's why we trust Pampers and their Pure products.”
Daley added that becoming a parent came
with a steep learning curve.
“There were parts I thought would be
harder, and parts I thought would be easier, and it changes every
day,” he said. “You never quite know what you're going to get.
I've been quite surprised at how easy I found going back to sleep
after feeding him.”
Black advised new parents not to listen
to advice, saying, “[D]on't listen to all the advice, because [the
baby] is going to be the best teacher.”
