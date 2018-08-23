UK diver Tom Daley and his Hollywood producer husband Dustin Lance Black are set to become the new faces of Pampers following the birth of their first child.

Daley, 24, and Black, 44, welcomed Robert in June via surrogate.

Daley has been named the brand ambassador for Pampers Pure, a new collection of products with an emphasis on recyclability and waste reduction.

“It was one of those interesting things where they called us, and first of all – it's absolutely amazing that they called us, a same-sex family,” Daley told Metro.co.uk. “There was something really incredible about that. But not only that, it's wanting what's best for your baby, and that's why we trust Pampers and their Pure products.”

Daley added that becoming a parent came with a steep learning curve.

“There were parts I thought would be harder, and parts I thought would be easier, and it changes every day,” he said. “You never quite know what you're going to get. I've been quite surprised at how easy I found going back to sleep after feeding him.”

Black advised new parents not to listen to advice, saying, “[D]on't listen to all the advice, because [the baby] is going to be the best teacher.”

