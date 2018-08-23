RuPaul's Drag Race alum Alyssa Edwards is getting her own Netflix reality show.

Netflix on Wednesday released a trailer from the upcoming show, titled Dancing Queen.

The five-part reality show was filmed in Edwards' hometown of Mesquite, Texas, where Edwards runs Beyond Belief Dance Company, which prepares young children to compete in the highly competitive dance circuit.

Edwards, real name Justin Dewayne Lee Johnson, appears as himself and his female drag persona in the series.

“I am grand dame diva of the South, Alyssa Edwards,” Edwards says in the trailer. “My given name is Justin Dewayne Lee Johnson. Not only am I the owner, but I'd like to say I'm the artistic director of Beyond Belief Dance Company, celebrating 14 years of excellence.”

“Each and every one of these kids were born into a royal family. I hope to help them in finding their own crown, because mine is staying on my head,” added Edwards, who appeared as a contestant in the fourth season of RuPaul's Drag Race.

The docu-series also touches on Edward's sexuality. In the trailer, Edwards, as himself, appears to confront someone who called his life “an abomination.”

Dancing Queen arrives on Netflix October 5.