RuPaul's Drag Race alum Alyssa
Edwards is getting her own Netflix reality show.
Netflix on Wednesday released a trailer
from the upcoming show, titled Dancing Queen.
The five-part reality show was filmed
in Edwards' hometown of Mesquite, Texas, where Edwards runs Beyond
Belief Dance Company, which prepares young children to compete in the
highly competitive dance circuit.
Edwards, real name Justin Dewayne Lee
Johnson, appears as himself and his female drag persona in the
series.
“I am grand dame diva of the South,
Alyssa Edwards,” Edwards says in the trailer. “My given name is
Justin Dewayne Lee Johnson. Not only am I the owner, but I'd like to
say I'm the artistic director of Beyond Belief Dance Company,
celebrating 14 years of excellence.”
“Each and every one of these kids
were born into a royal family. I hope to help them in finding their
own crown, because mine is staying on my head,” added Edwards, who
appeared as a contestant in the fourth season of RuPaul's Drag
Race.
The docu-series also touches on
Edward's sexuality. In the trailer, Edwards, as himself, appears to
confront someone who called his life “an abomination.”
Dancing Queen arrives on Netflix
October 5.