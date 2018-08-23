A bishop has called for the ouster of gay priests following a report claiming that the Roman Catholic Church covered up child abuse by some 300 priests in Pennsylvania.

The grand jury report found that more than 1,000 children were abused by more than 300 “predator priests.”

“Priests were raping little boys and girls, and the men of God who were responsible for them not only did nothing; they hid it all,” the grand jury report states. “For decades, Monsignors, auxiliary bishops, bishops, archbishops, cardinals have mostly been protected; many, including some named in this report, have been promoted.”

The report details clergy sexual abuse dating back to 1947 in six dioceses of Pennsylvania. While most of the instances of abuse were too old to be prosecuted, two priests are facing charges.

Robert Morlino, the 71-year-old bishop of the Diocese of Madison, Wisconsin responded to the grand jury's finding by calling for the ouster of gay priests.

“There has been a great deal of effort to keep separate acts which fall under the category of now-culturally-acceptable acts of homosexuality from the publicly-deplorable acts of paedophilia,” Morlino said in a letter published in the Madison Catholic Herald.

“It is time to admit that there is a homosexual subculture within the hierarchy of the Catholic Church that is wreaking great devastation in the vineyard of the Lord. The Church’s teaching is clear that the homosexual inclination is not in itself sinful, but it is intrinsically disordered in a way that renders any man stably afflicted by it unfit to be a priest. And the decision to act upon this disordered inclination is a sin so grave that it cries out to heaven for vengeance, especially when it involves preying upon the young or the vulnerable,” he added.