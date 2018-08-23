While speaking with Variety at an event in Hollywood celebrating the Emmys turning 70, television personality Carson Kressley took a jab at the revised version of Queer Eye.

Kressley, who currently appears as a judge on RuPaul's Drag Race, was one of Queer Eye's original Fab Five. The reality show ran for 5 seasons on Bravo, ending in 2007.

Last year, Netflix released a reimagined version of the show with a new cast. Queer Eye is currently filming its third season in Kansas City, Missouri.

“We're so lucky to work in TV,” Kressley told Variety. “It's really having a renaissance right now and so inclusive and diverse.”

When asked about the new makeover show's recent Emmy nominations, Kressley said: “I'm thrilled that they're nominated, but it was a little more groundbreaking back when we won an Emmy in 2004.”

Queer Eye won an Emmy Award for Outstanding Reality Program in 2004.