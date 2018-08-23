While speaking with Variety at
an event in Hollywood celebrating the Emmys turning 70, television
personality Carson Kressley took a jab at the revised version of
Queer Eye.
Kressley, who currently appears as a
judge on RuPaul's Drag Race, was one of Queer Eye's
original Fab Five. The reality show ran for 5 seasons on Bravo,
ending in 2007.
Last year, Netflix released a
reimagined version of the show with a new cast. Queer Eye is
currently filming its third season in Kansas City, Missouri.
“We're so lucky to work in TV,”
Kressley
told Variety.
“It's really having a renaissance right now and so inclusive and
diverse.”
When asked about the new makeover
show's recent Emmy nominations, Kressley said: “I'm thrilled that
they're nominated, but it was a little more groundbreaking back when
we won an Emmy in 2004.”
Queer Eye won an Emmy Award for
Outstanding Reality Program in 2004.