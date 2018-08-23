Frankie Grande, singer Ariana Grande's
brother, told the AP that's he's excited to plan his sister's
upcoming wedding to Saturday Night Live performer Pete
Davidson.
Frankie Grande spoke with the AP on the
red carpet at the 2018 MTV Video Music Awards in New York City on
Monday.
“I'm so excited for her,” Grande
said. “She's so unbelievably happy. I'm just so happy. You
know, as her gayest brother on the entire planet, I'm the gay of
honor I'm calling myself. I'm so excited to plan things. Just so
excited. It's going to be great.”
On Pete, Grande said, “He's great.
New brother. I have a new brother.”
Grande also spoke with Entertainment
Tonight at the VMAs, telling the outlet that he's definitely in
the bridal party.
“We're sorting out everything as of
now, but I'll definitely be the gay of honor,” he said.
The reality star also called his
sister's just-released album Sweetener “such a good album.”