Frankie Grande, singer Ariana Grande's brother, told the AP that's he's excited to plan his sister's upcoming wedding to Saturday Night Live performer Pete Davidson.

Frankie Grande spoke with the AP on the red carpet at the 2018 MTV Video Music Awards in New York City on Monday.

“I'm so excited for her,” Grande said. “She's so unbelievably happy. I'm just so happy. You know, as her gayest brother on the entire planet, I'm the gay of honor I'm calling myself. I'm so excited to plan things. Just so excited. It's going to be great.”

On Pete, Grande said, “He's great. New brother. I have a new brother.”

Grande also spoke with Entertainment Tonight at the VMAs, telling the outlet that he's definitely in the bridal party.

“We're sorting out everything as of now, but I'll definitely be the gay of honor,” he said.

The reality star also called his sister's just-released album Sweetener “such a good album.”