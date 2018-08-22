Producer Craig Zadan died Monday night at his Hollywood Hills home.

According to Variety, Zadan died of complications related to a recent shoulder replacement surgery.

In a statement released Tuesday, NBC Entertainment chairman Bob Greenblatt said that he was stunned by the news.

“We are stunned that the man behind so many incredible film, theater, and television productions — several of them joyous musicals – was taken away so suddenly,” Greenblatt said. “Craig’s distinguished career as a passionate and consummate producer is eclipsed only by his genuine love for the thousands of actors, directors, writers, musicians, designers, and technicians he worked with over the years. His absence will be felt in our hearts and throughout our business.”

Zadan and his producing partner Neil Meron worked on stage, television and film projects, including adapting the musical Chicago to the big screen and producing three Academy Awards telecasts and a series of live musicals for NBC.

Together the men earned six Oscars, 17 Emmy Awards, two Tony Awards, two Peabody honors and a Grammy.

Zadan is survived by his partner Elwood Hopkins.