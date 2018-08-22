Producer Craig Zadan died Monday night
at his Hollywood Hills home.
According to Variety, Zadan died
of complications related to a recent shoulder replacement surgery.
In a statement released Tuesday, NBC
Entertainment chairman Bob Greenblatt said that he was stunned by the
news.
“We are stunned that the man behind
so many incredible film, theater, and television productions —
several of them joyous musicals – was taken away so suddenly,”
Greenblatt
said. “Craig’s distinguished career as a passionate and
consummate producer is eclipsed only by his genuine love for the
thousands of actors, directors, writers, musicians, designers, and
technicians he worked with over the years. His absence will be felt
in our hearts and throughout our business.”
Zadan and his producing partner Neil
Meron worked on stage, television and film projects, including
adapting the musical Chicago to the big screen and producing
three Academy Awards telecasts and a series of live musicals for NBC.
Together the men earned six Oscars, 17
Emmy Awards, two Tony Awards, two Peabody honors and a Grammy.
Zadan is survived by his partner Elwood
Hopkins.