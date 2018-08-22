Russell T. Davies, the creator of Queer
As Folk, is working on an AIDS drama for Britain's Channel 4.
According to Deadline Hollywood,
the upcoming five-part series, titled The Boys, focuses on
AIDS in the 1980s.
In The Boys, three young men –
Ritchie, Roscoe and Colin – head off to London as AIDS emerges.
Strangers at first, the men are bound by the virus as it takes its
toll on them and their found family.
“Together they will endure the horror
of the epidemic, the pain of rejection and the prejudices that gay
men faced throughout the decade,” Deadline
wrote about the series.
“I lived through those times, and
it’s taken me decades to build up to this,” Davies said. “And
as time marches on, there’s a danger the story will be forgotten.
So it’s an honour to write this for the ones we lost, and the ones
who survived.”
Davies, who is openly gay, is credited
with reviving the Doctor Who series. He also wrote A Very
English Scandal, which stars Hugh Grant and Ben Whishaw as
lovers.
