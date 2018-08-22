Russell T. Davies, the creator of Queer As Folk, is working on an AIDS drama for Britain's Channel 4.

According to Deadline Hollywood, the upcoming five-part series, titled The Boys, focuses on AIDS in the 1980s.

In The Boys, three young men – Ritchie, Roscoe and Colin – head off to London as AIDS emerges. Strangers at first, the men are bound by the virus as it takes its toll on them and their found family.

“Together they will endure the horror of the epidemic, the pain of rejection and the prejudices that gay men faced throughout the decade,” Deadline wrote about the series.

“I lived through those times, and it’s taken me decades to build up to this,” Davies said. “And as time marches on, there’s a danger the story will be forgotten. So it’s an honour to write this for the ones we lost, and the ones who survived.”

Davies, who is openly gay, is credited with reviving the Doctor Who series. He also wrote A Very English Scandal, which stars Hugh Grant and Ben Whishaw as lovers.

