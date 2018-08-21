Queer Eye's food and wine guy Antoni Porowski marched in Sunday's Montreal Pride parade with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and his wife Sophie Gregoire-Trudeau.

Porowski, 34, was born in Montreal but currently lives in New York City with his partner Joey Krietemeyer.

The Trudeaus and Porowski waved to the thousands of cheering revelers as they marched in the parade.

“Today happened,” Porowski captioned a photo from the parade on Instagram. “Proud to be a Canadian and grateful for the freedom to walk with pride, safely.”

Justin Trudeau and Porowski also spoke at a Pride-themed Liberal Party fundraising brunch held at an upscale hotel in Old Montreal.

Porowski said that he avoided Pride for a long time because he thought that it was “just about parties.”

“I think so many of us take it for granted, as well. Like, there are places in the world where [the LGBT community can't be visible],” he said.

Trudeau said that Pride sends a message of inclusion to the LGBT community.

