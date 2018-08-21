Queer Eye's food and wine guy
Antoni Porowski marched in Sunday's Montreal Pride parade with
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and his wife Sophie
Gregoire-Trudeau.
Porowski, 34, was born in Montreal but
currently lives in New York City with his partner Joey Krietemeyer.
The Trudeaus and Porowski waved to the
thousands of cheering revelers as they marched in the parade.
“Today happened,” Porowski
captioned a photo from the parade on Instagram. “Proud to be a
Canadian and grateful for the freedom to walk with pride, safely.”
Justin Trudeau and Porowski also spoke
at a Pride-themed Liberal Party fundraising brunch held at an upscale
hotel in Old Montreal.
Porowski said that he avoided Pride for
a long time because he thought that it was “just about parties.”
“I think so many of us take it for
granted, as well. Like, there are places in the world where [the
LGBT community can't be visible],” he said.
Trudeau said that Pride sends a message
of inclusion to the LGBT community.
(Related: Queer
Eye's
Antoni Porowski to relaunch NYC diner as a fast-casual concept.)