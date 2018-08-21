Actress Laverne Cox is among the celebrities reacting to Josie Totah's announcement that she identifies as transgender.

Totah, 17, has appeared in Fox's Glee, NBC's Champions and Disney Channel's Jessie.

In a powerful essay published Monday in Time, Totah, formerly J.J. Totah, said that she identified as a “transgender female” and regretted allowing herself to be known as a “gay boy.”

(Related: Actor Josie Totah comes out as transgender.)

Mindy Kaling, the creator of Champions, tweeted: “I love you, Josie. I'm so glad you're able to speak your truth and live as your authentic self. You're also so damn talented – I can't wait to write for you again!”

Transgender actress Laverne Cox (Orange is the New Black), added: “Congrats Josie on stepping into yourself. Best of luck in college. #TransIsBeautiful.”

“I support you, my friend!” Out actress Jane Lynch tweeted. “Love you.”

Transgender activist-author Janet Mock, who is currently working on FX's Pose, added: “Welcome to sisterhood, Josie!”

Transgender teen Jazz Jennings, the star of TLC's I Am Jazz, messaged, “I'm so proud of you living in your truth!! Keep being you [heart emoji].”