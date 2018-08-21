Actress Laverne Cox is among the
celebrities reacting to Josie Totah's announcement that she
identifies as transgender.
Totah, 17, has appeared in Fox's Glee,
NBC's Champions and Disney Channel's Jessie.
In a powerful essay published Monday in
Time, Totah, formerly J.J. Totah, said that she identified as
a “transgender female” and regretted allowing herself to be known
as a “gay boy.”
(Related: Actor
Josie Totah comes out as transgender.)
Mindy Kaling, the creator of Champions,
tweeted: “I love you, Josie. I'm so glad you're able to speak your
truth and live as your authentic self. You're also so damn talented
– I can't wait to write for you again!”
Transgender actress Laverne Cox (Orange
is the New Black), added: “Congrats Josie on stepping into
yourself. Best of luck in college. #TransIsBeautiful.”
“I support you, my friend!” Out
actress Jane Lynch tweeted. “Love you.”
Transgender activist-author Janet Mock,
who is currently working on FX's Pose, added: “Welcome to
sisterhood, Josie!”
Transgender teen Jazz Jennings, the
star of TLC's I Am Jazz, messaged, “I'm so proud of you
living in your truth!! Keep being you [heart emoji].”