In a powerful Instagram post, former
Disney star Garrett Clayton discussed his sexuality for the first
time publicly, saying that he's been in a relationship with a man
“for a long time.”
Clayton, 27, is best known for his
portrayal of Tanner in the Disney Channel's Teen Beach Movie
and its sequel Teen Beach 2. He also appeared in NBC's
Hairspray Live.
In the upcoming movie Reach,
Clayton plays a teen contemplating suicide.
“With the release of my new movie
REACH coming up, I thought it was important to explain why I took on
this project in the first place,” Clayton wrote. “REACH deals
with some very serious and timely topics that have affected me
personally, and have likely influenced many of your lives as well. (I
also prefer to share things that are particularly important for me
here on my IG) instead of in some random magazine or online article -
because you are the ones that have been rooting for me and following
me on my professional and personal journey in life.”
“When I read the script for REACH, I
immediately knew it was a film I had to be a part of. I have
personally dealt with suicide within my own family, intense bullying
in high school, and - on top of it all - myself and the man I’ve
been in a relationship with for a long time (@hrhblakeknight) have
both experienced shootings within our hometown school systems, and
have witnessed the heartache that takes place in affected communities
after such tragic events. These topics - not always easy to discuss-
are all close to my heart, and, knowing how serious they are, I
wanted to share this with you all. This film has come from the
perspectives of people who care deeply about these issues, and if
watching it helps even one person... then it was all worth it. [heart
emoji],” he added.
On his Instagram account, Blake Knight
describes himself as “Writer in LA.”
“So proud of @garrettclayton1 today!”
Knight wrote in a post. “He's overcome a lot, and still has one of
the biggest hearts of anyone I've ever met. Handsome, talented,
hilarious, kind...what's not to love?! It's been an awesome journey
all over the world together so far, and I'm looking forward to many
more years and trips and puppies and movies and naps and dinners and
friends! I love you, Gary!”
After he played gay porn star Brent
Corrigan in the James Franco-produced film King Cobra, Clayton
said that he did not “think it's pertinent to talk” about his
personal life. “I don't think it adds to the work; it just
distracts from it,” he
said.