In an interview with The Telegraph, British diver Tom Daley responds to people who ask why he and husband Dustin Lance Black had a baby via surrogate rather than adopt.

Daley, 24, and Black, a 44-year-old Hollywood producer, welcomed their first child, Robert, in June.

“Lots of people say, 'Why don't you adopt?'” Daley said. “You wouldn't say that to a straight couple. You wouldn't say: 'Why do you deserve to have a biological kid?'”

Both men donated sperm and the couple does not know which one of them is the biological father.

“One thing we're very strongly leaning towards is that we don't want to know. He's ours,” Daley said.

He added that Kim Kardashian received a different reaction to her decision to have a third child via surrogate.

“Apparently Kim had some kind of health issue, the first [baby] was all right, and the second, but the third would be a problem,” Daley said. “And it was all, 'Oh my God, isn't she so lovely having a baby.' As soon as it was two men, the narrative quickly shifted.”