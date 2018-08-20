In an interview with The Telegraph,
British diver Tom Daley responds to people who ask why he and husband
Dustin Lance Black had a baby via surrogate rather than adopt.
Daley, 24, and Black, a 44-year-old
Hollywood producer, welcomed their first child, Robert, in June.
“Lots of people say, 'Why don't you
adopt?'” Daley said. “You wouldn't say that to a straight
couple. You wouldn't say: 'Why do you deserve to have a biological
kid?'”
Both men donated sperm and the couple
does not know which one of them is the biological father.
“One thing we're very strongly
leaning towards is that we don't want to know. He's ours,” Daley
said.
He added that Kim Kardashian received a
different reaction to her decision to have a third child via
surrogate.
“Apparently Kim had some kind of
health issue, the first [baby] was all right, and the second, but the
third would be a problem,” Daley
said. “And it was all, 'Oh my God, isn't she so lovely having
a baby.' As soon as it was two men, the narrative quickly shifted.”