Premium cable network Starz has acquired Scotty and the Secret History of Hollywood.

The film, which is currently playing, takes a look at the secret history of gay Hollywood in the 1940s and 50s.

According to Deadline Hollywood, Starz will premiere the film this fall or early 2019. It will be available for download or streaming via the network's app.

Scotty and the Secret History of Hollywood tells the story of Scotty Bowers, who, starting after the Second World War, built an empire by catering to the sexual appetites of Hollywood celebrities, gay and straight.

“People disappearing up in the trailer, doing this and that. The whole thing was fun,” Bowers says in the film's trailer.

“Scotty was able to allow these people to have lives,” a man says in the trailer over a photo of Rock Hudson, whom studio bosses forced into a loveless marriage with Phyllis Gates.

The documentary is based on Bowers' 2012 tell-all book Full Service. In the book, Bowers claims he arranged gay and bisexual encounters for such stars as Cole Porter and Katherine Hepburn.

Scotty and the Secret History of Hollywood is among nine documentaries acquired by Starz.

“In a continued effort to bring an immersive experience to our viewers, these groundbreaking documentaries cover a wide range of the human experience and will certainly entertain and enlighten our audience this fall,” said Starz's C. Brett Marottoli.