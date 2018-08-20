Premium cable network Starz has
acquired Scotty and the Secret History of Hollywood.
The film, which is currently playing,
takes a look at the secret history of gay Hollywood in the 1940s and
50s.
According to Deadline Hollywood,
Starz will premiere the film this fall or early 2019. It will be
available for download or streaming via the network's app.
Scotty and the Secret History of
Hollywood tells the story of Scotty Bowers, who, starting after
the Second World War, built an empire by catering to the sexual
appetites of Hollywood celebrities, gay and straight.
“People disappearing up in the
trailer, doing this and that. The whole thing was fun,” Bowers
says in the film's trailer.
“Scotty was able to allow these
people to have lives,” a man says in the trailer over a photo of
Rock Hudson, whom studio bosses forced into a loveless marriage with
Phyllis Gates.
The documentary is based on Bowers'
2012 tell-all book Full Service. In the book, Bowers claims
he arranged gay and bisexual encounters for such stars as Cole Porter
and Katherine Hepburn.
Scotty and the Secret History of
Hollywood is among nine documentaries acquired by Starz.
“In a continued effort to bring an
immersive experience to our viewers, these groundbreaking
documentaries cover a wide range of the human experience and will
certainly entertain and enlighten our audience this fall,” said
Starz's C. Brett Marottoli.