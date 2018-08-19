Queer Eye's grooming guy
Jonathan Van Ness teased an “Earth shattering” celebrity cameo in
the show's upcoming third season.
The Fab Five are currently filming
season 3 of the hit reality show in Missouri.
Speaking with Entertainment Tonight
at a Netflix and GLSEN hosted screening in Hollywood, the Fab Five
were asked whether there will be any celebrity cameos in the next
season.
“Well, I will say this much,” Van
Ness said. “The biggest of the big of the big of the big of
the most major Earth moving, Earth shattering cameos could maybe
happen.”
“Like, Barack Obama?” the
interviewer asked.
“I don't know. My middle name isn't
spoiler and you need to stop your j-school pushing,” Van Ness
joked.
When asked what winning an Emmy would
mean to the cast, interior designer Bobby Berk answered: “It would
mean that we're giving the world what the world is really looking for
right now. There's so much negativity out there. We're bringing
hope. We're bringing joy. We're bringing acceptance.”