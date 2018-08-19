Queer Eye's grooming guy Jonathan Van Ness teased an “Earth shattering” celebrity cameo in the show's upcoming third season.

The Fab Five are currently filming season 3 of the hit reality show in Missouri.

Speaking with Entertainment Tonight at a Netflix and GLSEN hosted screening in Hollywood, the Fab Five were asked whether there will be any celebrity cameos in the next season.

“Well, I will say this much,” Van Ness said. “The biggest of the big of the big of the big of the most major Earth moving, Earth shattering cameos could maybe happen.”

“Like, Barack Obama?” the interviewer asked.

“I don't know. My middle name isn't spoiler and you need to stop your j-school pushing,” Van Ness joked.

When asked what winning an Emmy would mean to the cast, interior designer Bobby Berk answered: “It would mean that we're giving the world what the world is really looking for right now. There's so much negativity out there. We're bringing hope. We're bringing joy. We're bringing acceptance.”