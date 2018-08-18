A fundraising campaign for a transgender girl who received violent threats has raised nearly $21,000 for the family to relocate.

The child's mother, Brandy Rose, told local outlets that her 12-year-old daughter Maddie has been using the staff bathroom at school since another student falsely accused her of peeping under a bathroom stall two years ago. Last week, as Maddie started middle school, she was unable to find the staff bathroom and used the “girls bathroom one single time,” Rose told KXII.

Parents complained in a private Facebook group.

“Heads up parents of 5th thru 7th grade girls,” Jamie Crenshaw wrote on the Achille ISD Parent Group. “The transgender is already using the girls bathroom. We have been told how the school has gone above and beyond to make sure he has his own restroom yet he is still using the girls. … This is the same kid that got [in] trouble as soon as he transferred two years ago for looking over the stalls in the girls bathroom. Enough is enough.”

“If he wants to be female, make him female,” one member wrote. “A good sharp knife will do the trick.”

Other comments included members referring to Maddie as a “thing,” “it” and “maggot.”

Fearing protests, the public school in Achille, Oklahoma closed for two days. Instead, a silent protest in support of the girl was held outside the school. Roughly 20 people wore red and duck taped their mouths as they huddled together in the rain.

A GoFundMe campaign launched on Thursday has raised nearly $21,000 to help the family relocate, exceeding the page's original $15,000 goal.

“We actually moved here from Sherman [Texas] hoping to have a fresh start for Maddie,” Brandy Rose said, “because she was severely bullied there, and taunted to commit suicide,and assaulted in the bathroom. Unfortunately, her fresh start did not last long.”

She added that the family hopes to move to Houston, Texas.

“We have family in Houston that have been wanting us to move to them for years, but it has just never been a financial possibility,” Rose said. “We actually tried a few years ago, but it all just fell apart, and was a mess. If we had the financial means to actually move, and get set up there, close to our family, and in a city that has so many more resources for Maddie, it would literally be life changing!”