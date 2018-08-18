Max Bemis, the lead singer of the band
Say Anything, has come out in an emotional letter to fans.
Bemis, who also writes comic books
mostly for Marvel, talked about his band's upcoming album Oliver
Appropriate and his sexuality in a nine-page letter addressed to
fans.
Under the heading “GAY STUFF,”
Bemis
wrote: “I have always been bi-ish or queer or a straight guy
who can also like boys. I always talked or joked about it with my
friends and found it to be blatantly clear I was. I was bullied for
it and called a 'fag' (without irony). This is, sadly, common, I'm
not special. I even went so far as to tell people I was also
attracted to guys repeatedly. They chalked it up to my bipolar-shit,
which was hurtful.”
Bemis, who is raising three children
with wife Sherri DuPree Bemis, also a musician, added that his “queer
experiences were limited and remain mostly emotional ones.”
“So why should you care? Because
this all applies to OLIVER APPROPRIATE,” Bemis said, adding that
the album is about a “self-loathing, slightly homophobic
misogynist; essentially my opposite as a semi-actually-kinda-gay
neurotic moralist who has been married to the female love of my life
for ten years.”
Bemis also said that “Say Anything is
retiring in the sense that Jay-z did.”
“It's not an indefinite hiatus or a
breakup because that's impossible,” he said.