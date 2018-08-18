Entertainment journalist Marc Malkin and husband Fabian Quezada-Malkin cover the September/October issue of HIV Plus magazine.

In June, after completing his first AIDS/LifeCycle ride, Malkin came out HIV positive on Instagram.

‘The ride has left me with many things, but probably the biggest gift I have received is the inspiration to live my truth. On this beautiful day of LGBTQ pride, I have something to say for the first time in such a public forum. I am HIV-positive,” Malkin captioned a photo of himself on a bike with his husband by his side.

Malkin told HIV Plus that speaking to riders and local supporters along the route inspired him to come out.

“One person I interviewed pulled me aside later one night and told me that he was HIV-positive but he wasn't out about it. It broke my heart because I knew exactly how he felt. We both wanted to be open, but we just weren't ready,” he said.

Soon after that exchange, Malkin came out during a presentation by Positive Pedalers, a group of HIV-positive cyclists and their supporters. When the group asked those living with HIV to stand up, Malkin slowly rose from his chair to applause. “When I sat down, with tears in my eyes, I began to think seriously about coming out as HIV-positive,” he said.

“I have been living with HIV for almost a decade,” Malkin said. “I have been on meds from the day I was diagnosed. I have never been happier and more satisfied with my life. I am living, I will not die from HIV.”

Quezada-Malkin said that he faced homelessness after being diagnosed as HIV-positive at 17.

“I've had to come out of three closets: as an undocumented immigrant, as a gay man, and as someone living with HIV,” he said. “Every time I have told my truth, I have seen how it could help someone else, even if it's just a stranger reaching out to me on Facebook thanking me for sharing my story.”

Today, Quezada-Malkin is one of the most sought-after colorists in Beverly Hills, California and he recently got his green card.