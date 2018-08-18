Daytime talk show host Ellen DeGeneres
and actress Portia de Rossi are celebrating their 10th
wedding anniversary.
DeGeneres, 60, and de Rossi, 45,
married in 2008, roughly seven years before the Supreme Court in
Obergefell struck down state marriage bans nationwide. The
women took advantage of a six-month window when same-sex unions were
legal in California before a voter-approved constitutional amendment
limiting marriage to heterosexual couples, Proposition 8, took
effect.
“Ten years ago today,” DeGeneres
said Thursday in sharing video footage of her wedding on Instagram.
“This was such a special day for us [heart emoji].”
De Rossi shared the same video with her
fans.
The ceremony was officiated by
philosopher Wayne Dyer.
“We wanted to share Wayne Dyer's
poignant and special words with you to remind us all how far we've
come – that we are living in a country that supports
#MarriageEquality,” de Rossi said in sharing a speech Dyer gave
after he married the women.
“Today we have taken a giant step
forward toward the ideal that all of us, with no exceptions, are not
only created equal, but we each have the unalienable right to pursue
our own happiness,” said Dyer. “With your exchange of vows
today, you symbolize for many who have gone before you, who were
forced to live their lives in quiet desperation, lurking in the
shadows, that we as people, are truly better than we used to be.”
“These words were life-changing to us
then, and they mean just as much now,” DeGeneres said in posting
the same image.