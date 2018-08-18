Daytime talk show host Ellen DeGeneres and actress Portia de Rossi are celebrating their 10th wedding anniversary.

DeGeneres, 60, and de Rossi, 45, married in 2008, roughly seven years before the Supreme Court in Obergefell struck down state marriage bans nationwide. The women took advantage of a six-month window when same-sex unions were legal in California before a voter-approved constitutional amendment limiting marriage to heterosexual couples, Proposition 8, took effect.

“Ten years ago today,” DeGeneres said Thursday in sharing video footage of her wedding on Instagram. “This was such a special day for us [heart emoji].”

De Rossi shared the same video with her fans.

The ceremony was officiated by philosopher Wayne Dyer.

“We wanted to share Wayne Dyer's poignant and special words with you to remind us all how far we've come – that we are living in a country that supports #MarriageEquality,” de Rossi said in sharing a speech Dyer gave after he married the women.

“Today we have taken a giant step forward toward the ideal that all of us, with no exceptions, are not only created equal, but we each have the unalienable right to pursue our own happiness,” said Dyer. “With your exchange of vows today, you symbolize for many who have gone before you, who were forced to live their lives in quiet desperation, lurking in the shadows, that we as people, are truly better than we used to be.”

“These words were life-changing to us then, and they mean just as much now,” DeGeneres said in posting the same image.