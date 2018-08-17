A California bill that seeks to limit
the selling or advertising of therapies that attempt to alter the
sexual orientation or gender identity of lesbian, gay, bisexual or
transgender people cleared the Senate on Thursday.
Such therapies go by names such as
“conversion therapy,” “reparative therapy” or “ex-gay
therapy.”
Assemblyman Evan Low's bill would make
it clear that such therapies run afoul of state consumer laws. Low,
an openly gay Democrat, has said the practice is ineffective and
harmful.
Assembly Bill 2943 cleared the Senate
with a 25-11 vote.
“We as legislators have a
responsibility to protect Californians from harmful and deceptive
practices,” Low said in a press release. “All Californians
should be celebrated, cherished and loved for who they are. I am
grateful to my colleagues in the Senate for affirming their support
for those in the LGBT community who need it most by voting for this
bill.”
An earlier version of the bill cleared
the Assembly in April. The legislation now heads back to the
Assembly for a concurrence vote.
California was the first state in the
nation to prohibit conversion therapy to minors. Fifteen states plus
the District of Columbia have enacted similar bans. An increasing
number of local municipalities have also enacted similar protections;
Bethlehem,
Pennsylvania being the latest.