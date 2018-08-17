A California bill that seeks to limit the selling or advertising of therapies that attempt to alter the sexual orientation or gender identity of lesbian, gay, bisexual or transgender people cleared the Senate on Thursday.

Such therapies go by names such as “conversion therapy,” “reparative therapy” or “ex-gay therapy.”

Assemblyman Evan Low's bill would make it clear that such therapies run afoul of state consumer laws. Low, an openly gay Democrat, has said the practice is ineffective and harmful.

Assembly Bill 2943 cleared the Senate with a 25-11 vote.

“We as legislators have a responsibility to protect Californians from harmful and deceptive practices,” Low said in a press release. “All Californians should be celebrated, cherished and loved for who they are. I am grateful to my colleagues in the Senate for affirming their support for those in the LGBT community who need it most by voting for this bill.”

An earlier version of the bill cleared the Assembly in April. The legislation now heads back to the Assembly for a concurrence vote.

California was the first state in the nation to prohibit conversion therapy to minors. Fifteen states plus the District of Columbia have enacted similar bans. An increasing number of local municipalities have also enacted similar protections; Bethlehem, Pennsylvania being the latest.