A bill that sought to ban therapies that attempt to alter the sexual orientation or gender identity of lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender youth has died in Massachusetts.

Such therapies go by names such as “conversion therapy,” “reparative therapy” or “ex-gay therapy.”

According to the Washington Blade, the bill died on August 1 despite passage in the House and Senate.

The bill cleared the House in June with an overwhelming 137-14 vote. The Senate approved the bill by voice vote on the final day of the 2018 legislative session. The session ended without time to “enact” the bill.

A controversial amendment that declared conversion therapy a form of child abuse and authorized the state to remove children from parents who force their children to undergo such therapy proved the bill's undoing. The provision, found in the original bill, was removed in the House. The Senate passed a version of the bill that included the amendment. At three minutes after midnight, the Senate approved the watered-down version of the bill, but time had run out for both chambers to take final votes on the legislation.

Deborah Shields, executive director of Mass Equality, said that the bill would be re-introduced in the 2019 legislative session, which starts in January.

“So we have to start the battle all over again,” she told the Blade. “As you can probably tell, I'm frustrated and aggravated by the whole process.”

Fifteen states plus the District of Columbia have enacted similar bans. An increasing number of local municipalities have also enacted similar protections; Bethlehem, Pennsylvania being the latest.

