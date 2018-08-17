Queer Eye's grooming guy
Jonathan Van Ness on Wednesday called on Democrats to push moderate
candidates in the 2018 midterms.
“Luckily [not] a lot [too] extreme
right people won yesterday, meaning that if we can come up w center
left candidates we can take back the house & senate, not to
mention many state legislatures,” Van Ness tweeted. “It is so
important for the left to not go too left or we are done for.”
After some followers argued that Donald
Trump's presidential victory in 2016 was the result of Democrats
nominating Hillary Clinton, Van Ness replied by saying that
“demanding all or nothing” is what got Trump in the White House.
Van Ness then posted a video on
Instagram, in which he elaborated on his positions.
“Our ability to notice gray area and
to notice what compromise means and how much compromise has led us to
where we are is important,” he said. “You have to move little
bits at a time; that's how government works. So, I'm not advocating
for racism. I'm definitely not advocating for Donald Trump, who
sucks, but I am saying from the left if you want to get us into a
safer place nationally so that we can have LGBT rights and we can
continue having equality, then we have to be able to not demonize the
right.”
“Let's lead w Love,” Van Ness added
in a tweet. “UNLESS it's directed at Trump Admin, we def loathe
them and how they manipulate everything.”
Van Ness mostly received messages of
encouragement and support. However, a few followers pushed back,
saying that compromise was not an option.