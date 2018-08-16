An Oklahoma public school was closed on
Monday and Tuesday following violent threats made online against a
12-year-old transgender student.
The child's mother, Brandy Rose, told
local outlets that her daughter Maddie has been using the staff
bathroom at school since another student falsely accused her of
peeping under a bathroom stall two years ago. Last week, as Maddie
started middle school, she was unable to find the staff bathroom and
used the “girls bathroom one single time,” Rose
told KXII.
The incident led to a parent
complaining in a private Facebook group.
“Heads up parents of 5th
thru 7th grade girls,” Jamie Crenshaw wrote on the
Achille ISD Parent Group. “The transgender is already using the
girls bathroom. We have been told how the school has gone above and
beyond to make sure he has his own restroom yet he is still using the
girls. … This is the same kid that got [in] trouble as soon as he
transferred two years ago for looking over the stalls in the girls
bathroom. Enough is enough.”
“If he wants to be female, make him
female,” one member wrote. “A good sharp knife will do the
trick.”
Other comments included members
referring to Maddie as a “thing,” “it” and “maggot.”
Rose said that the post and the violent
comments it generated made her daughter afraid for her life.
“That's a threat against her life –
that's scary,” Rose said. “These are adults making threats. I
don't understand it.”
Rick Beene, superintended of Achille
schools, cited possible demonstrations against Maddie as the reason
for closing the school.
A demonstration was held in support of
Maggie on Tuesday. According to KXII, roughly 20 people showed up
outside the middle school in the rain for a silent protest. They
wore red and duck taped their mouths as they huddled together. A
separate area set up by police for counter protesters remained empty.