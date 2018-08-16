An Oklahoma public school was closed on Monday and Tuesday following violent threats made online against a 12-year-old transgender student.

The child's mother, Brandy Rose, told local outlets that her daughter Maddie has been using the staff bathroom at school since another student falsely accused her of peeping under a bathroom stall two years ago. Last week, as Maddie started middle school, she was unable to find the staff bathroom and used the “girls bathroom one single time,” Rose told KXII.

The incident led to a parent complaining in a private Facebook group.

“Heads up parents of 5th thru 7th grade girls,” Jamie Crenshaw wrote on the Achille ISD Parent Group. “The transgender is already using the girls bathroom. We have been told how the school has gone above and beyond to make sure he has his own restroom yet he is still using the girls. … This is the same kid that got [in] trouble as soon as he transferred two years ago for looking over the stalls in the girls bathroom. Enough is enough.”

“If he wants to be female, make him female,” one member wrote. “A good sharp knife will do the trick.”

Other comments included members referring to Maddie as a “thing,” “it” and “maggot.”

Rose said that the post and the violent comments it generated made her daughter afraid for her life.

“That's a threat against her life – that's scary,” Rose said. “These are adults making threats. I don't understand it.”

Rick Beene, superintended of Achille schools, cited possible demonstrations against Maddie as the reason for closing the school.

A demonstration was held in support of Maggie on Tuesday. According to KXII, roughly 20 people showed up outside the middle school in the rain for a silent protest. They wore red and duck taped their mouths as they huddled together. A separate area set up by police for counter protesters remained empty.