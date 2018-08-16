The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, the Mormon Church, has added its policy against same-sex relationships to its recently updated manual for missionaries.

According to NPR affiliate KUER, the church's “Preach My Gospel” manual now includes the so-called “November Policy,” which was released in November, 2015 following the Supreme Court's landmark Obergefell ruling. In that case, the high court ruled that gay and lesbian couples have a constitutional right to marry.

Under the policy, gay married Mormons are considered apostates, which could lead to excommunication. Additionally, the children of parents in gay or lesbian relationships, married or cohabiting, cannot join the Mormon Church until they turn 18 and then only if they are no longer living with their parents, disavow same-sex relationships and receive approval from the church's highest leaders.

The Mormon Church was active in supporting state marriage bans that excluded gay couples – primarily in California and Hawaii. In 2009, the church backed an LGBT protections ordinance in Salt Lake City, which was widely seen as a step toward greater acceptance of the LGBT community.

The church, however, has remained opposed to same-sex unions.

