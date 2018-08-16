Lena Waithe, Adam Lambert, Elton John and Ricky Martin are among the LGBT celebrities paying tributes to singer-songwriter Aretha Franklin, who died on Thursday.

According CNN, Franklin, known as the “Queen of Soul,” passed away in her home in Detroit. She was 76.

The family said in a statement that Franklin's cause of dead was listed as “advanced pancreatic cancer of the neuroendocrine type.”

“Aretha helped define the American experience,” former President Barack Obama tweeted. “In her voice, we could feel our history, all of it and in every shade – our power and our pain, our darkness and our light, our quest for redemption and our hard-won respect. May the Queen of Soul rest in eternal peace.”

“#arethafranklin need our prayers,” out singer Adam Lambert messaged on Monday after news broke that Franklin was ill.

“[Crying emoji] THE voice of generations. RIP,” he added on Thursday.

Elton John called Franklin “the greatest soul artist of all time.”

“The loss of Aretha Franklin is a blow for everybody who loves real music: Music from the heart, the soul and the Church,” John captioned a photo of Franklin on Instagram. “Her voice was unique, her piano playing underrated – she was one of my favourite pianists. I was fortunate enough to spend time with her and witness her last performance – a benefit for the Elton John AIDS Foundation at St John The Divine Cathedral. She was obviously unwell, and I wasn’t sure she could perform. But Aretha did and she raised the roof. She sang and played magnificently, and we all wept. We were witnessing the greatest soul artist of all time. I adored her and worshipped her talent. God bless her. My condolences to all her family and friends. We shared the same birthday – and that meant so much to me. The whole world will miss her but will always rejoice in her remarkable legacy. The Queen is dead. Long live the Queen.”

Actress-producer Lena Waithe tweeted: “The world won't be the same without you in it. You will always have out utmost respect.”

“I have loved Aretha Franklin's music my entire life,” messaged out daytime talk show host Ellen DeGeneres, “and her music has played in our audience for 15 years. My heart goes out to her family #RESPECT #QueenofSoul.”

Ricky Martin said in a tweet that “we have lost one of the greatest. She will always be remembered and admired. Aretha Franklin, rest in peace. We love you.”