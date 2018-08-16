The Los Angeles LGBT Center will honor
singer Ricky Martin, former soccer star Robbie Rogers, Hollywood
producer Greg Berlanti and philanthropist Ariadne Getty at its
upcoming Gala Vanguard Awards.
According to Variety, the event
will take place September 22 at the Beverly Hills Hotel and is being
co-chaired by Kathy Kloves and Michael Lombardo, a former HBO
executive. Audi of America and Wells Fargo are sponsoring the event.
Lorri L. Jean, the center's CEO, said
in a statement that the event would “celebrate our collective
humanity.”
“Our honorees fully embody strength,
compassion, and resilience. They set the stage for what will be an
amazing and inspiring evening,” Jean
said. “At a time when threats to the well-being of the LGBT
community happen almost daily, this event will be a celebration of
our collective humanity and commitment to building a world where LGBT
people thrive.”
Rogers and Berlanti married in 2017.
Together they are raising their son Caleb.
(Related: Love,
Simon
director Greg Berlanti talks about how he met husband Robbie Rogers.)