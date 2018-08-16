The Los Angeles LGBT Center will honor singer Ricky Martin, former soccer star Robbie Rogers, Hollywood producer Greg Berlanti and philanthropist Ariadne Getty at its upcoming Gala Vanguard Awards.

According to Variety, the event will take place September 22 at the Beverly Hills Hotel and is being co-chaired by Kathy Kloves and Michael Lombardo, a former HBO executive. Audi of America and Wells Fargo are sponsoring the event.

Lorri L. Jean, the center's CEO, said in a statement that the event would “celebrate our collective humanity.”

“Our honorees fully embody strength, compassion, and resilience. They set the stage for what will be an amazing and inspiring evening,” Jean said. “At a time when threats to the well-being of the LGBT community happen almost daily, this event will be a celebration of our collective humanity and commitment to building a world where LGBT people thrive.”

Rogers and Berlanti married in 2017. Together they are raising their son Caleb.

