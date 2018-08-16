Jack Phillips, the Colorado baker who refused to make a cake for a gay couple, has sued the state of Colorado over a dispute with a transgender woman.

According to The New York Times, Phillips, the owner of Masterpiece Cakeshop in Lakewood, names Governor John Hickenlooper, a Democrat, in his lawsuit.

Phillips refused to make a cake with a blue exterior and a pink interior to mark Autumn Scardina's birthday and the seventh anniversary of her gender transition.

According to his lawyers, Phillips refused to make the cake because he believes that gender is “given by God” and “not determined by perceptions or feelings.”

In June, the Supreme Court handed Phillips a narrow victory after it ruled that his religious rights under the First Amendment had been violated by the state's Civil Rights Commission, which had found that Phillips violated Colorado law when he refused to make a cake for a gay couple's 2012 Denver wedding reception. The justices said that the commission had shown hostility toward Phillips' religious beliefs. The case was remanded to a lower court. The Supreme Court made clear that the ruling only applied to Phillips and it left Colorado's law untouched.

Scardina, a lawyer, turned to the same commission after Phillips refused her request. It determined in June – just days after the high court handed down its ruling – that there was probable cause that state law requires Phillips to make Scardina's gender transition cake.

In his suit, filed in federal court, Phillips alleges that the state's decision violates his First Amendment rights.

In a statement, the Christian conservative Alliance Defending Freedom (ADF), which is representing Phillips, said that Phillips “shouldn't have to fear government hostility when he opens his shop for business each day.”

Hickenlooper told Colorado Public Radio that while he supports religious freedom it should not be used to deny anyone service. “I don't think there should be bias involved [in] who you choose to serve and who you don't,” he said.