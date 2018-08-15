Christine Hallquist on Tuesday won the Democratic nomination for Vermont Governor, making her the first openly transgender person to win a major party nomination for statewide office.

With 35 percent of precincts reporting, the AP declared Hallquist the winner. Hallquist is leading with 46 percent of the vote. Her closest rival, progressive activist Brenda Siege, had 24 percent of the vote.

If elected in November, Hallquist would become the nation's first transgender governor and the first openly transgender person elected statewide in Vermont.

Masen Davis, CEO of Freedom for All Americans, said that Hallquist's victory was “a hallmark moment for transgender visibility” and that it “serves as a reminder of the transitional impact we have when we come out, speak out and share our stories.”

Hallquist, a former CEO of the Vermont Electric Cooperative, was endorsed by the LGBTQ Victory Fund, which supports out candidates.

Annise Parker, the group's president and CEO, also praised Tuesday's results.

“Many thought it unthinkable a viable trans gubernatorial candidate like Christine would emerge so soon,” Parker said in a statement. “Yet Vermont voters chose Christine not because of her gender identity, but because she is an open and authentic candidate with a long history of service to the state, and who speaks to the issues most important to voters.”

“Christine often attributes Vermonters’ accepting her gender identity to the hard work and bravery of LGBTQ pioneers who came before her – those at Stonewall, the Harvey Milks, and other courageous activists. Now, Christine is a pioneer deserving of that appreciation. Her authenticity, poise and presence on the campaign trail will undoubtedly inspire more trans people to pursue their dreams of a career in elected office, and that will inevitably change America and the world,” she added.

Hallquist's opponent in the general election will be incumbent Governor Phil Scott, a Republican. Scott's approval rating sank among Republicans after he signed into law gun control legislation in April.