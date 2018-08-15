Christine Hallquist on Tuesday won the
Democratic nomination for Vermont Governor, making her the first
openly transgender person to win a major party nomination for
statewide office.
With 35 percent of precincts reporting,
the AP declared Hallquist the winner. Hallquist is leading with 46
percent of the vote. Her closest rival, progressive activist Brenda
Siege, had 24 percent of the vote.
If elected in November, Hallquist would
become the nation's first transgender governor and the first openly
transgender person elected statewide in Vermont.
Masen Davis, CEO of Freedom for All
Americans, said that Hallquist's victory was “a hallmark moment for
transgender visibility” and that it “serves as a reminder of the
transitional impact we have when we come out, speak out and share our
stories.”
Hallquist, a former CEO of the Vermont
Electric Cooperative, was endorsed by the LGBTQ Victory Fund, which
supports out candidates.
Annise Parker, the group's president
and CEO, also praised Tuesday's results.
“Many thought it unthinkable a viable
trans gubernatorial candidate like Christine would emerge so soon,”
Parker said in a statement. “Yet Vermont voters chose Christine
not because of her gender identity, but because she is an open and
authentic candidate with a long history of service to the state, and
who speaks to the issues most important to voters.”
“Christine often attributes
Vermonters’ accepting her gender identity to the hard work and
bravery of LGBTQ pioneers who came before her – those at Stonewall,
the Harvey Milks, and other courageous activists. Now, Christine is a
pioneer deserving of that appreciation. Her authenticity, poise and
presence on the campaign trail will undoubtedly inspire more trans
people to pursue their dreams of a career in elected office, and that
will inevitably change America and the world,” she added.
Hallquist's opponent in the general
election will be incumbent Governor Phil Scott, a Republican.
Scott's approval rating sank among Republicans after he signed into
law gun control legislation in April.