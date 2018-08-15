The Department of Labor on Friday issued a memo that appears to allow federal contractors to discriminate against LGBT employees.

In 2014, former President Barack Obama signed an executive order that prohibits companies and non-profits that do $10,000 a year or more in business with the federal government from discriminating on the basis of sexual orientation and gender identity.

Friday's memo, signed by Craig E. Leen, acting director of the DOL's Office of Federal Contract Compliance, instructs personnel to take into account “religious freedom” when enforcing Obama's executive order.

In his memo, Leen noted the Supreme Court's recent finding in Masterpiece Cakeshop, in which the high court sided with a Colorado baker who refused to make a cake for a gay couple's wedding reception. He stated that the department aims to “incorporate recent developments in the law regarding religion-exercising organizations and individuals” as they relate to enforcement of Obama's order.

In Masterpiece Cakeshop, the Supreme Court made clear that its ruling applied only to that case and the facts surrounding it.

In a press release, the National Center for Transgender Equality noted that language on the Labor Department's website stating that no religious exemptions would be made has been deleted.

The Democratic National Committee (DNC) condemned the memo.

“The Trump-Pence war against the LGBTQ community never fails to find a way to discriminate against LGBTQ people in every facet of life,” DNC chair Tom Perez, a former Secretary of Labor, said in a statement. “They have attacked their health care; they have attacked their right to serve their country; and now, once again, they have attacked their employment opportunity. Our government is supposed to protect the rights of every American. Instead, this administration has used taxpayer-funded federal agencies to enforce their agenda of discrimination and bigotry.”

Late last month, Attorney General Jeff Sessions announced the creation of a task force on “religious freedom.”

