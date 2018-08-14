Jack Whitehall will play the Walt
Disney Company's first openly gay character in its upcoming film
Jungle Cruise.
The Los
Angeles Blade quoted a film producer as saying that the
British comedian will play “a gay man” in the film who is “hugely
effete, very camp and very funny.”
According to Disney, the film is “based
on Disneyland's theme park ride, where a small riverboat takes a
group of travelers through a jungle filled with dangerous animals and
reptiles, but with a supernatural element.”
The decision to cast a 30-year-old
straight man in the role has been criticized.
Actor Chris Salvatore is quoted by Sky
News as saying: “Such a damn shame it's so hard to find gay
actors to play gay roles in Hollywood.”
In a tweet, out actor Omar Sharif Jr.
called the casting a “fail.”
“Your first significant gay role will
be played by a straight white man perpetuating stereotypes? Fail!
This ship should sink,” he messaged.
Last week, Whitehall wrote on
Instagram: “Filming is underway and I am having the time of my life
with my amazing co-stars.”
Also appearing in the film are Dwayne
“The Rock” Johnson and Emily Blunt.
Jungle Cruise is expected to
arrive next fall.