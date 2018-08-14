Jack Whitehall will play the Walt Disney Company's first openly gay character in its upcoming film Jungle Cruise.

The Los Angeles Blade quoted a film producer as saying that the British comedian will play “a gay man” in the film who is “hugely effete, very camp and very funny.”

According to Disney, the film is “based on Disneyland's theme park ride, where a small riverboat takes a group of travelers through a jungle filled with dangerous animals and reptiles, but with a supernatural element.”

The decision to cast a 30-year-old straight man in the role has been criticized.

Actor Chris Salvatore is quoted by Sky News as saying: “Such a damn shame it's so hard to find gay actors to play gay roles in Hollywood.”

In a tweet, out actor Omar Sharif Jr. called the casting a “fail.”

“Your first significant gay role will be played by a straight white man perpetuating stereotypes? Fail! This ship should sink,” he messaged.

Last week, Whitehall wrote on Instagram: “Filming is underway and I am having the time of my life with my amazing co-stars.”

Also appearing in the film are Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson and Emily Blunt.

Jungle Cruise is expected to arrive next fall.