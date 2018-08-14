The gay romantic comedy Love, Simon and its star, Nick Robinson, won at Sunday's Teen Choice Awards in Los Angeles.

The 2018 Teen Choice Awards were broadcast live on Fox and co-hosted by Nick Cannon and Lele Pons.

Love, Simon, from out director Greg Berlanti, follows 17-year-old Simon (played by Nick Robinson) as he begins a correspondence with another closeted teen. The movie grossed $66 million at the box office worldwide.

Love, Simon won the Teen Choice award for comedy movie, while Robinson won the Breakout Movie Star award.

Out singer Troye Sivan presented the award for Love, Simon.

“This has been a labor of love and this is a story that we hope will help some people,” Robinson said in accepting the award.

(Related: Nick Robinson on straight actors playing gay roles: It was a concern of mine.)