The gay romantic comedy Love, Simon
and its star, Nick Robinson, won at Sunday's Teen Choice Awards in
Los Angeles.
The 2018 Teen Choice Awards were
broadcast live on Fox and co-hosted by Nick Cannon and Lele Pons.
Love, Simon, from out director
Greg Berlanti, follows 17-year-old Simon (played by Nick Robinson) as
he begins a correspondence with another closeted teen. The movie
grossed $66 million at the box office worldwide.
Love, Simon won the Teen Choice
award for comedy movie, while Robinson won the Breakout Movie Star
award.
Out singer Troye Sivan presented the
award for Love, Simon.
“This has been a labor of love and
this is a story that we hope will help some people,” Robinson said
in accepting the award.
(Related: Nick
Robinson on straight actors playing gay roles: It was a concern of
mine.)