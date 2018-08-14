Karamo Brown, Queer Eye's
culture guy, is launching his own line of bomber jackets.
Brown spoke with Variety about
his upcoming venture at a special Emmy screening on Sunday hosted by
GLSEN at NeueHouse in Hollywood.
“It'll be coming very, very, very
soon,” Brown promised.
“We’re starting with a small
collection, and it’s going to be unisex,” Brown
added. “It’s going to be all sorts of patterns from things
that are sparkly to things that are floral to things that you can
wear to work.”
Bobby Berk, the show's interior
designer, also revealed that he's working on a home goods collection
in the U.S. and Europe, but offered no details.
Other Queer Eye related ventures
include a
restaurant in New York City and a
cookbook for food and wine guy Antoni Porowski and a
memoir for fashion guru Tan France.
(Related: Queer
Eye's
Fab Five to release lifestyle book.)