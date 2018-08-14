Karamo Brown, Queer Eye's culture guy, is launching his own line of bomber jackets.

Brown spoke with Variety about his upcoming venture at a special Emmy screening on Sunday hosted by GLSEN at NeueHouse in Hollywood.

“It'll be coming very, very, very soon,” Brown promised.

“We’re starting with a small collection, and it’s going to be unisex,” Brown added. “It’s going to be all sorts of patterns from things that are sparkly to things that are floral to things that you can wear to work.”

Bobby Berk, the show's interior designer, also revealed that he's working on a home goods collection in the U.S. and Europe, but offered no details.

Other Queer Eye related ventures include a restaurant in New York City and a cookbook for food and wine guy Antoni Porowski and a memoir for fashion guru Tan France.

