Actress Ruby Rose has deleted her
Twitter account and limited comments on Instagram just weeks after
being cast as Batwoman in The CW's upcoming series.
The live-action series will be the
first to include a gay lead superhero.
But Rose, who identifies as a lesbian
and gender fluid, reportedly faced questions on social media about
her sexuality.
“Where on earth did ‘Ruby is not a
lesbian therefore she can’t be batwoman’ come from – has to be
the funniest most ridiculous thing I’ve ever read. I came out at
12? And have for the past 5 years had to deal with ‘she’s too
gay’ how do y’all flip it like that?” she reportedly tweeted.
“I didn’t change. I wish we would
all support each other and our journeys,” she
messaged.
“I am looking forward to getting more
than 4 hours of sleep and to break from Twitter to focus all my
energy on my next 2 projects. If you need me, I’ll be on my Bat
Phone,” she added.
Batwoman will be introduced to fans
during an Arrowverse crossover event in December. Batwoman
the series is being developed for the 2019-20 television season.