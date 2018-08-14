Actress Ruby Rose has deleted her Twitter account and limited comments on Instagram just weeks after being cast as Batwoman in The CW's upcoming series.

The live-action series will be the first to include a gay lead superhero.

But Rose, who identifies as a lesbian and gender fluid, reportedly faced questions on social media about her sexuality.

“Where on earth did ‘Ruby is not a lesbian therefore she can’t be batwoman’ come from – has to be the funniest most ridiculous thing I’ve ever read. I came out at 12? And have for the past 5 years had to deal with ‘she’s too gay’ how do y’all flip it like that?” she reportedly tweeted.

“I didn’t change. I wish we would all support each other and our journeys,” she messaged.

“I am looking forward to getting more than 4 hours of sleep and to break from Twitter to focus all my energy on my next 2 projects. If you need me, I’ll be on my Bat Phone,” she added.

Batwoman will be introduced to fans during an Arrowverse crossover event in December. Batwoman the series is being developed for the 2019-20 television season.