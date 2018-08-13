An elementary art teacher who was
accused of promoting a “homosexual agenda” has been transferred
to a high school.
Stacy Bailey, a two-time awarded
teacher of the year, was removed from the classroom and placed on
administrative leave after a parent complained that Bailey had shown
students a picture of her girlfriend.
Bailey filed a federal lawsuit earlier
this year claiming sex discrimination. The lawsuit is pending.
According to the Star-Telegram,
Bailey reported for work at Lake Ridge High School on Monday August
6, almost a year after she was first removed from the classroom.
Bailey's attorney, Jason Smith, said
that the move was intended to encourage Bailey to resign.
“Stacy's new position comes with a
much greater workload and learning curve given her only experience
has been with elementary school students,” he said.
According to the lawsuit, parents
complained she was promoting a “homosexual agenda.” Bailey
shared a photo of herself and her fiancee at the time with her
students. She has said that this is a common exercise among teachers
that allows the teacher to get to know their students. Bailey was
placed on leave on September 8, 2017.
Bailey has been with the Mansfield
Independent School District (MISD), employed as an art teacher at
Charlotte Anderson elementary school in Arlington, Texas, for ten
years. In her new position, she'll be teaching art in grades 9
through 12.
Bailey has since married her
girlfriend, Julie Vasquez.