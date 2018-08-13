An elementary art teacher who was accused of promoting a “homosexual agenda” has been transferred to a high school.

Stacy Bailey, a two-time awarded teacher of the year, was removed from the classroom and placed on administrative leave after a parent complained that Bailey had shown students a picture of her girlfriend.

Bailey filed a federal lawsuit earlier this year claiming sex discrimination. The lawsuit is pending.

According to the Star-Telegram, Bailey reported for work at Lake Ridge High School on Monday August 6, almost a year after she was first removed from the classroom.

Bailey's attorney, Jason Smith, said that the move was intended to encourage Bailey to resign.

“Stacy's new position comes with a much greater workload and learning curve given her only experience has been with elementary school students,” he said.

According to the lawsuit, parents complained she was promoting a “homosexual agenda.” Bailey shared a photo of herself and her fiancee at the time with her students. She has said that this is a common exercise among teachers that allows the teacher to get to know their students. Bailey was placed on leave on September 8, 2017.

Bailey has been with the Mansfield Independent School District (MISD), employed as an art teacher at Charlotte Anderson elementary school in Arlington, Texas, for ten years. In her new position, she'll be teaching art in grades 9 through 12.

Bailey has since married her girlfriend, Julie Vasquez.