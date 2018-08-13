Adult entertainment performer Wesley
Woods claims he was attacked in West Hollywood for “being gay.”
In a video posted Friday on Twitter,
Woods said that he and his best friend were brutally attacked by
three “straight, white, hetero men.”
Woods said that the attack happened on
Wednesday and that he was speaking out to create awareness.
“My best friend and I were brutally
attacked by three straight, white, hetero men in West Hollywood,
California,” Woods said in the video. “Why you might ask? For
being gay.”
Woods said that he and his friend were
attacked as they walked down the street “minding their own
business.”
“Now we weren't technically being gay
at that exact moment. We were just walking down the sidewalk. You
see, being gay is the act – that's when you have a dick in your
ass.”
He added that he did not record his
video for sympathy but to create awareness.
“You're not always safe in the place
where you think you are. Always have someone next to you. Always be
aware of your surroundings. And be prepared to fight for your life,”
Woods said.