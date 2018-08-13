Fifteen years after Friends,
David Schwimmer is returning to NBC's Must See TV lineup.
According to Deadline Hollywood,
Schwimmer, who played Ross Geller on the hit NBC sitcom Friends,
will portray Grace's (played by Debra Messing) latest love interest
on Will & Grace this upcoming season.
Schwimmer is expected to appear in five
episodes.
Will & Grace returned to NBC
last year, 11 years after it ended.
Debra Messing, Eric McCormack, Sean
Hayes and Megan Mullally reprised their roles as Will & Grace
returned to NBC to helm a new Must See TV lineup. The show's
creators, David Kohan and Max Mutchnick, and director James Burrows
have also returned.
Will & Grace, which
premiered in 1998 and ended its run in 2006, was the first prime time
network sitcom to feature a gay lead in McCormack's uptight lawyer,
Will, and has been credited for helping advance the LGBT rights
movement.
The second season of the show's reboot
will premiere on Thursday, October 4. NBC has already ordered a
third season.