Fifteen years after Friends, David Schwimmer is returning to NBC's Must See TV lineup.

According to Deadline Hollywood, Schwimmer, who played Ross Geller on the hit NBC sitcom Friends, will portray Grace's (played by Debra Messing) latest love interest on Will & Grace this upcoming season.

Schwimmer is expected to appear in five episodes.

Will & Grace returned to NBC last year, 11 years after it ended.

Debra Messing, Eric McCormack, Sean Hayes and Megan Mullally reprised their roles as Will & Grace returned to NBC to helm a new Must See TV lineup. The show's creators, David Kohan and Max Mutchnick, and director James Burrows have also returned.

Will & Grace, which premiered in 1998 and ended its run in 2006, was the first prime time network sitcom to feature a gay lead in McCormack's uptight lawyer, Will, and has been credited for helping advance the LGBT rights movement.

The second season of the show's reboot will premiere on Thursday, October 4. NBC has already ordered a third season.