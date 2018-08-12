Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf, a
Democrat, has announced the creation of a commission on LGBT affairs
to help “coordinate and drive statewide equality efforts.”
Wolf announced the commission in a
statement released Monday, August 6.
"The creation of the commission on
LGBTQ Affairs is one step of many we have taken to ensure obstacles
are removed for anyone who is facing an unfair disadvantage based on
sexual orientation, gender identity and expression," Wolf
said. "It's a step we took together with our stakeholder and
advocacy groups and one that those involved asked for – a
commission to help coordinate and drive statewide equality efforts."
The commission is believed to be the
first in the nation.
Leading the commission will be
executive director Todd Snovel, the former Assistant Dean for
Engagement and Inclusion at Lebanon Valley College. Snovel has been
recognized for his support of the LGBT community.
Out Pennsylvania state Representative
Brian Sims is among the 40 people appointed to the commission.
Sims thanked Wolf for having
“consistently supported equal rights for LGBTQ Pennsylvanians, and
today's announcement confirms that.”
(Related: Out
lawmaker Brian Sims says he serves with “over a dozen closeted
members.”)