Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf, a Democrat, has announced the creation of a commission on LGBT affairs to help “coordinate and drive statewide equality efforts.”

Wolf announced the commission in a statement released Monday, August 6.

"The creation of the commission on LGBTQ Affairs is one step of many we have taken to ensure obstacles are removed for anyone who is facing an unfair disadvantage based on sexual orientation, gender identity and expression," Wolf said. "It's a step we took together with our stakeholder and advocacy groups and one that those involved asked for – a commission to help coordinate and drive statewide equality efforts."

The commission is believed to be the first in the nation.

Leading the commission will be executive director Todd Snovel, the former Assistant Dean for Engagement and Inclusion at Lebanon Valley College. Snovel has been recognized for his support of the LGBT community.

Out Pennsylvania state Representative Brian Sims is among the 40 people appointed to the commission.

Sims thanked Wolf for having “consistently supported equal rights for LGBTQ Pennsylvanians, and today's announcement confirms that.”

