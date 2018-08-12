Queer Eye's grooming guy Jonathan Van Ness' appearance Saturday at the Outside Lands Music and Arts Festival at Golden Gate Park in San Francisco, California attracted hundreds of fans.

According to the San Francisco Chronicle, Van Ness hosted an hour-long talk-show style discussion that included two separate conversations with comedian Michelle Wolf and Florence and the Machine vocalist and songwriter Florence Welch.

Michelle Wolf is the comedian who skewered White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders during the White House Correspondents' Dinner in April. “She burns facts and she uses that ash to create a perfect smokey eye. Like maybe she's born with it, maybe it's lies. It's probably lies,” Wolf said of Sanders during her keynote roast. The joke sent supporters into a tailspin.

Van Ness reacted: “People called me a fag to my face for 17 years. Someone calls you out on your blow dry and eyeshadow and you can't take it?” he rhetorically asked.

When asked by a member of the audience what was his favorite new trend, Van Ness answered: “I'm really excited about showing collarbone, short hair. But you know what trend I'm most excited about? Voting and awareness. The big trend I'm excited about is a blue wave. So maybe the trend of the summer is throwing up your hair in a topknot and getting to work.”