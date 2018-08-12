Queer Eye's grooming guy
Jonathan Van Ness' appearance Saturday at the Outside Lands Music and
Arts Festival at Golden Gate Park in San Francisco, California
attracted hundreds of fans.
According to the San
Francisco Chronicle, Van Ness hosted an hour-long talk-show
style discussion that included two separate conversations with
comedian Michelle Wolf and Florence and the Machine vocalist and
songwriter Florence Welch.
Michelle Wolf is the comedian who
skewered White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders during
the White House Correspondents' Dinner in April. “She burns facts
and she uses that ash to create a perfect smokey eye. Like maybe
she's born with it, maybe it's lies. It's probably lies,” Wolf
said of Sanders during her keynote roast. The joke sent supporters
into a tailspin.
Van Ness reacted: “People called me a
fag to my face for 17 years. Someone calls you out on your blow dry
and eyeshadow and you can't take it?” he rhetorically asked.
When asked by a member of the audience
what was his favorite new trend, Van Ness answered: “I'm really
excited about showing collarbone, short hair. But you know what
trend I'm most excited about? Voting and awareness. The big trend
I'm excited about is a blue wave. So maybe the trend of the summer
is throwing up your hair in a topknot and getting to work.”