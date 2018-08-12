Speaking with LGBT glossy OUT,
director Jim Fall said that Christian Campbell, JP Pitoc, Tori
Spelling and Miss Coco Peru will reprise their roles for Trick 2.
Fall announced last week that the
sequel would arrive next year, “just in time for the 20th
(!!!) anniversary of TRICK.”
In the original film, aspiring Broadway
composer Gabriel (played by Christian Campbell) and go-go dancer
Mark's (J.P. Pitoc) efforts to have a one-night stand in New York
were thwarted by a series of comedic situations. Instead of their
hoped for trick, the men form a budding relationship.
Also appearing in the film were Tori
Spelling, who played Gabriel's friend, and drag star Miss Coco Peru.
Fall told OUT that Trick 2
will take place in Los Angeles.
Fall said that a reading in Los Angeles
includes most of the original cast, including Spelling, Pitoc,
Campbell and Steve Hayes, who played Perry. (Miss Coco Peru's return
was previously known.)
Fall said that in the sequel, Gabriel
and Mark reconnect in Los Angels.
“I wanted to write a story that
emotionally tracked from the first movie, where you think they're
going to get together,” he
said. “But this movie, if you watch them back to back, it will
emotionally track. This is the movie where they kind of actually
fall in love, whereas the first movie, they fell in lust.”
In the sequel, Gabriel has “lost his
dream of writing musicals and has sold out a little bit, and in comes
Mark, visiting LA. And it reminds him of who he used to be and what
he used to want.”
“I can tell you that the drama in the
movie is that Gabriel is in a relationship already, a seven-year
relationship. So, when Mark enters his life again, he has to choose
whether he's going to stay or go with Mark,” Fall added.