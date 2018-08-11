President Donald Trump dined Friday
with Apple CEO Tim Cook at the president's club in Bedminster, New
Jersey.
“Looking forward to dinner tonight
with Tim Cook of Apple,” Trump said in a tweet. “He is investing
big dollars in the U.S.A.”
Axios reported that cook
“planned to talk about trade/tariffs … worker training announced
earlier at White House … coding education … immigration.”
According to reporting by The New
York Times, the White House previously promised Cook that the
iPhone would go unaffected by any tariffs. The Trump administration
has denied the claim. In an SEC filing, Apple warned that tariffs
would increase the cost of its products, including its flagship
iPhone.
Cook, who is openly gay, is also an
outspoken supporter of LGBT rights, which suggests he might also want
to talk to the president about issues affecting the LGBT community as
they relate to his administration.
