President Donald Trump dined Friday with Apple CEO Tim Cook at the president's club in Bedminster, New Jersey.

“Looking forward to dinner tonight with Tim Cook of Apple,” Trump said in a tweet. “He is investing big dollars in the U.S.A.”

Axios reported that cook “planned to talk about trade/tariffs … worker training announced earlier at White House … coding education … immigration.”

According to reporting by The New York Times, the White House previously promised Cook that the iPhone would go unaffected by any tariffs. The Trump administration has denied the claim. In an SEC filing, Apple warned that tariffs would increase the cost of its products, including its flagship iPhone.

Cook, who is openly gay, is also an outspoken supporter of LGBT rights, which suggests he might also want to talk to the president about issues affecting the LGBT community as they relate to his administration.

